Bastille Day, also known as French National Day or Fête Nationale, is a national holiday in France that commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. It symbolizes the start of the French Revolution, which led to significant changes in the political and social landscape of France.

Bastille Day is celebrated every year on July 14. Bastille Day is an opportunity for the French to reflect on their history, values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, and the importance of their national identity. As you observe Bastille Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of the best places to celebrate Bastille Day in France.

Paris

The capital city of France is undoubtedly one of the best places to experience the grandeur of Bastille Day. The military parade on the Champs-Élysées is a highlight, attracting large crowds. The fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower is also a spectacular sight.

Paris | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Nice

This vibrant city on the French Riviera hosts an elaborate fireworks show along the Promenade des Anglais, accompanied by live music and entertainment. The festivities continue late into the night, with beach parties and gatherings.

Nice, France | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Marseille

As France's second-largest city, Marseille celebrates Bastille Day with great enthusiasm. The city hosts various events, including parades, concerts, and fireworks displays along the Old Port. The atmosphere is lively and festive.

Marseille | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Carcassonne

This medieval fortress city in the south of France offers a unique backdrop for Bastille Day celebrations. The ancient walls and historic architecture add to the charm of the festivities, which include concerts, street performances, and a magnificent fireworks display.

Carcassonne | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Versailles

Known for its opulent palace and gardens, Versailles provides a regal setting for Bastille Day celebrations. Visitors can witness a grand fireworks show at the Palace of Versailles, accompanied by classical music.

Versailles | Representational Image (Photo Cresits: Pixabay)

These are just a few examples of places where you can experience the festivities of Bastille Day in France. However, celebrations take place throughout the country, so that you can find local events and activities in many other cities and towns as well.

Wishing everyone a Happy Bastille Day 2023!

