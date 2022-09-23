There are holy places recognised widely for their ancient legends, beauty and miracles, just like the popular Brihadisvara Temple (also spelt as Brihadeeswara Temple) in southeast India, which has been a part of major tourism pages for its architectural mysteries, size and history. Known initially as Peruvudaiyar Kovil, the temple is a Hindu Dravidian-styled shrine devoted to Lord Shiva located on the South bank of the Cauvery river in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The signature Tamil architecture style giant walls and ancient past of the place that goes back to the Chola dynasty make it a pious and unique site to visit. Recently, an Instagram video by Sravanya Pittie, the Founder of Soka Design Studio went viral on social media. The reel thoroughly described the ancient techniques and epic ideas behind the construction of the Chola-era temple. Bhadrachalam Temple in Telangana, Ramchaura Mandir in Bihar and Other Famous Temples in India Dedicated to Lord Ram That You Must Visit Once in a Lifetime.

Watch The Fascinating History Of Brihadisvara Temple:

The structure and architecture built in Brihadisvara Temple, also called Brihadeeswarar Temple, reflect the captivating craftsmanship of the builders. The temple is one of the largest Hindu shrines and is a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known as one of the "Great Living Chola Temples". Sometimes referred to as the "Thanjavur Big Temple", the site was built following the inventiveness of Chola emperor Rajaraja I, who laid out the initial foundations of the temple around 1002 CE and it was completed in 1010 AD. What sets the religious place apart is the interesting fact that the grand structure will stand scatheless against natural disasters and foreign invasions for years to come. Touching the skyline of Thanjavur city, the vast temple tower Vimanam is 216 feet tall, making it the tallest temple tower in the world.

This Informative Video by Sravanya Pittie Has Recieved Much Praises Online

Brihadisvara Temple has stored many mysterious innovations under each of its bricks for many years. During the restoration work, it was found that emperor Raja Raja Cholan made sure that numerous pebbles found in the foundation of the Peruvudaiyar Temple had engraved the name of all the stone givers and all the other people who were part of the legendary construction project. What made the world experts wonder was the certitude that the shadow of Thanjai Periya Kovil will never fall on the ground as it is created perpendicular to the Earth without a single-degree tilt. Lastly, for a 360-degree view of the historic site, check the viral reel showcasing all the other astonishments of the temple, which was also shared on social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn.

