Ram Navami 2020: Bhadrachalam Temple in Telangana, Ramchaura Mandir in Bihar and Other Famous Temples in India Dedicated to Lord Ram That You Must Visit

Bhadrachalam Temple in Telangana (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ram Navami, the auspicious occasion marked by Hindus, will be celebrated in India on April 2, 2020. The special day celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, Chaitra. Lord Rama is a Hindu deity and is considered to be the seventh incarnation of the Lord Vishnu. The special day also marks the culmination of spring festival Chaitra Navratri which begins on Ugadi.

Lord Rama, is the hero of the Hindu epic, Ramayana and is worshipped everywhere along with his wife Sita, his brother Lakshmana and his ardent devotee Hanumana. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami falls in the Shukla Paksha (bright half) of the Chaitra month. The day is observed with grand celebrations every year where community events are held to mark the birth of Lord Ram. On this Ram Navami, we at LatestLY, bring to you five famous Ram temples in India which you must visit once in your lifetime. Ram Navami 2020: Interesting Facts About About Hindu Deity 'Ayodhya King' Lord Rama.

Bhadrachalam Temple in Telangana

Bhadrachalam Temple in Telangana (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This is one of the most famous temples dedicated to Lord Rama in India. It is located on the shores of the Godavari River in the town of Bhadrachalam, a part of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana. According to Hindu mythology, Rama stayed in the Dandaka forest as a part of his 14-year exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana.

Bhadrachalam is named after an ardent devotee of Rama, known as Bhadra, who is believed to have turned into a human from a stone. The temple is divided into three parts. The first is believed to be the head of Bhadra, where a shrine is dedicated to him. Inside, on a rock structure, the supposed footprints of Rama can be seen. Ram Navami 2020: Story of Lord Rama’s Birth and Celebrations Associated With the Hindu Festival.

Ramchaura Mandir in Bihar

Ramchaura Mandir in Bihar (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Ramchaura Mandir is a temple in Bihar dedicated to Lord Rama. It is located in the city of Hajipur and is one of the landmark destinations of Hajipur tourism. According to history, the temple is said to have been in existence since Ramayana period and Lord Ram is believed to have visited this place on his way to Janakpur, where his footprints are worshiped. Every year on Ram Navami, the Ramchaura Mandir has tradition of celebrating the day with great enthusiasm and gaiety.

Kalaram Temple, Nashik, Maharashtra

Kalaram Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik region is one of the oldest Hindu shrines in India that has been dedicated to Lord Ram. The temple is located in Panchavati region and features a black statue of Lord Rama. Since the statue is black in colour, which is unique, hence the temple is named as Kalaram. The temple was built around 1788 by Sardar Rangarao Odhekar after he had a dream that a black-coloured statue of Rama was in the Godavari River.

Sri Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Sri Ram Raja Temple in Orchha in MP (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This Ram temple in Orchha region of Madhya Pradesh is a famous temple and a prime Hindu pilgrimage centre for the devotees of Lord Rama. The temple is also known as the Orchha Temple. Thousands of devotees, including foreigners visit the temple every year with the daily number of visitors to the temple is somewhere between 1500 and 3000.

Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This temple dedicated to Lord Ram is located in Odisha's capital city- Bhubaneshwar. The temple is known for its gorgeous statues of Rama along with Sita and brother Lakshman. The high rising spire of the main temple visible from many parts of the capital city, is its main attraction. Built and managed by a private trust, the temple complex also comprises shrines devoted to ochre-painted marble idols of Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva and other gods.

In India, worshiping Lord Rama is believed to remove evil forces and usher in divine power on the Earth. Lord Ram defeated Raavan, an extremely powerful and intelligent demon. In some parts of the country, people observe ceremonial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Rama Navami processions are also held in some places. We wish everyone Happy Rama Navami in advance and hope you all stay safe and healthy.