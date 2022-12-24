The holiday season is here, and everyone has been waiting for it so they can take some time off work and enjoy a picture-perfect Christmas by travelling to beautiful destinations. We’re finally entering the new year and while some people might prefer to be lazy in their comfy beds this winter, many others want to take on the approaching year with a new adventure to bid farewell to 2022. As you approach Christmas, here are some last-minute Christmas 2022 travel destinations you can consider this holiday season. Christmas and New Year Travel Destinations: The Best Places You Can Visit This Winter As You Enter 2023 and Bid Farewell to 2022.

Lapland, Finland

This is where you can actually follow Santa everywhere, and it is the perfect place for you to celebrate a White Christmas.

The Vatican, Italy

Christmas time is absolutely magical in Vatican City with pilgrims and Midnight Mass in St Peter's Basilica and lots more to look out for during this festival.

Check Out This Video for More Ideas About Christmas 2022 Travel Destinations

Bondi Beach, Australia

For all those who love a festive atmosphere but want to ditch the snow for some sun, sand and surfing during Christmas, this is the place to be in.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

You can enjoy champagne and fireworks in Dam Square or the Nieuwmarkt and take in the Christmas spirit in this place by staying till New Year’s.

Munich, Germany

If you want to be in a picturesque Christmas destination with all things Christmas all around, this is where you need to be.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023!

