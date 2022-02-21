The city of dreams, Mumbai will now be known as the home for India's first water taxi service. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new water taxi in Belapur Jetty in Navi Mumbai, in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually on Thursday, 17 February. The new service will be highly convenient for all the Mumbaikars who travel from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, a city spread across Thane and Raigad districts in the mainland.

According to the ministry of Port, shipping, and waterways, "the water taxi services are going to give huge impetus to the tourism sector". Moreover, now the water taxi service has added Mumbai to the list of other major global cities that use water transport for conveyance, enhance accessibility across the harbour, and will set the seal on the smooth and well-timed transport system.

Mumbai Water Taxi Timings

The water taxis will operate 330 days a year and passengers can use them thrice a day between 8 AM to 8 PM with boats plying in the morning, afternoon, and evening hours. The new water taxi will cut the travel time to 45-50 minutes.

Water Taxi Service In Mumbai

The Belapur Jetty and the Water Taxi service is now open for citizens, making way for a seamless & quick commute with 3 different routes connecting the Island City of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/h7LcsfwCLj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 17, 2022

Routes Of The Mumbai Water Taxi

The water taxi will operate on mainly three routes. First is the Domestic Cruise Terminal at Ferry Wharf, Mazgaon, and the terminals at Belapur. Second, Belapur and Elephanta Caves, and third Belapur and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai. Furthermore, the water taxi will also connect nearby locations at Nerul, Elephanta island, and JNPT.

Mumbai Water Taxi Fares

The commute cost for the water taxi will be a little bit costly. Speedboat fares have been fixed at Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per passenger for a one-way journey and will take around 30-40 minutes while Catamaran boats may cost Rs 290 per passenger. Also, Rs. 12,100 monthly pass for speedboats will be available for frequent passengers.

Steps For Booking Tickets For Mumbai Water Taxi Service

Step 1 : Click on the link and select the Water taxi route from the options provided.

Step 2: Select the seat which you like and enter all the passenger details carefully.

Step 3: Pay via credit/debit cards or net banking.

Moreover, all the passengers need to arrive thirty minutes earlier before the departure time with valid ID proof, and with 10kg of luggage only, otherwise extra cost for extra kilos. Most importantly, the ticket will be valid only on the date of travel for the departure slot booked and will not be transferable. The Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and City and Industrial Development Corporation worked on this project together.

