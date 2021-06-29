Trini Boi was brought into the world in Tampa Bay, Florida his genuine name is Timothy Joshua Chadee he was propelled by music at 11 years old.

This conceived melodic virtuoso was propelled by the late Tupac Shakur, and R&B music. The King of the City has dropped various hits and has been behind probably the greatest hits on announcements and important brands. With a huge fanbase and determined moves Trini Boi is adored by millions all throughout the planet.

Subsequent to going through just about ten years in government jail and losing his mom, Trini Boi has shown his uniqueness in his specialty, spurring himself every day with his verses.

Trini Boi has been reliable, and his constant drive to music success posting new songs daily on he's social sites. Stream CITY ON SMASH Distributed by Music Flow Distributions Music Label no available on all music platforms.