Actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared about her Holi skincare and haircare routine, revealing her family's most cherished tradition which is applying a special ubtan. On how to take care of oneself after Holi and maintain a glowing complexion, Vidisha, who plays Anita in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, "I have fond memories of Holi, having spent my formative years in Varanasi. The city's early commencement of festivities made it even more special. During a recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath for Mahashivratri, I saw the bustling preparations for Holi that are already in progress."Holi Skincare and Haircare Routine: Neha Joshi Reveals She Opts For Traditional Way to Slay This Colourful Festival.

"One of my family's most cherished traditions during Holi is applying a special ubtan. My mother uses roasted mustard, a hint of turmeric, and mustard oil. This ubtan shields my skin from vibrant colours and keeps it hydrated. Applying this ubtan is a graceful tradition of delicately massaging the paste onto the skin. Any remnants are ceremonially burned during the Holika Dahan, symbolising protection from illnesses," she shared. Holi 2024 Skincare Routine: 5 Pre and Post Tips To Protect Your Skin During the Festival of Colours.

Vidisha Srivastava's Glowy Skin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidisha Srivastava (@vidishasrivastava)

Vidisha added, "This custom is well-known to anyone familiar with Uttar Pradesh traditions. After Holi, a simple bath infused with mustard oil revitalises my skin. For my hair, I turn to the enriching properties of a coconut oil massage." The show airs on &TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).