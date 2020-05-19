Victoria Myers Inspires Power Through Vulnerability

Victoria Myers

Undeniably, one of the most riveting and refreshing stories to come out of the influencer industry is that of model, content creator and artist Victoria Meyers. After fearlessly escaping from the religious cult she was born into, Victoria decided to bare all and express her suppressed identity through a myriad of art forms.

Today she stands as one of the only gen Z renaissance women to launch successful parallel careers in modeling, social media, abstract contemporary art, and ceramics. Too much to contain in short form content alone, she even launched her own podcast to inspire listeners and has already been receiving invites from celebrities such as Sammy Adams and business leaders such as Antony Gordon.

Today she represents the stupendous benefits and hope that fearless self exploration and self expression can have. In our generation- coddled by the complacency of and dilutive qualities of the digital world- this bold, invigorating, and pure spirit of self creation is needed more than ever.