1967+53 and 1953+67=2020, Simple Maths? Don't Blame 2020 Based on This Calculation For Sad Demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan! Your Age+Year of Birth Always Gives You Current Year

This week seems no less than a nightmare to people as Bollywood lost two iconic actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in just a span of two days. After news of Irrfan Khan's sudden death shook everyone yesterday, this morning the news of Rishi Kapoor came up. Ever since the news of the death has come up, people are blaming how 2020 has been a bad year. The death of the two great actors has definitely devastated people and some of them are tweeting a numerical equation to prove that 2020 has been responsible for their deaths. Tweets adding up the age and birth year of the two actors corresponding to 2020 are being shared online. And while it seems easy to blame the year, it is simple maths that adding up your age and the year of birth will always give you the current year. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

Fans of the Bollywood actors world over are grieving the loss. Twitter trends are full of tribute and condolence messages for Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Amidst all the messages, there are some blaming 2020 for the loss. The tweets read, "It’s so uncanny that #IrrfaanKhan was born in 1967 and died at the age of 53, #RishiKapoor was born in 1953 and died at the age of 67. 1967+53 = 1953+67=2020. 2020 is literally taking lives, memories, near and dear ones of so many... God pls shower your blessings on all." But this doesn't hold true as adding up a person's age and their birth year will give the current year as the answer. Irrfan Khan, Rest in Peace: From Cartoons to Posters, Fans Make Lovely Tributes to Show Their Respects to the Departed Acting Legend (View Pics).

Check Some Tweets With The Numerical Equation:

And as uncanny as it seems, it is not. It is in fact, simple maths, if you add up your age and your birth year you will get the answer as the ongoing year. The age after your birthday that particular year. In fact, this mathematical calculation for long has been a meme format to pass on how "rare" a particular year is. But it is very common of every year, you can try it yourself. Add your age this year and date of birth you too will get the answer 2020. So if you come across such tweets and messages, please do not pass them on as blame on 2020.