The year 2020 has been a pretty wild ride, and it does not seem to end. So many things are happening all together, aside from the increasing number of coronavirus cases that is worse than a nightmare. First, it was the WWIII treat, then came the coronavirus panic which became a pandemic, natural disasters and the most recent ones would be the horrific explosions in parts of the world. And now, Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Following his footsteps, even Suresh Raina retired. Netizens are emotional. #2020WorstYear funny memes and jokes trends again on social media with netizens showering crying tweets and posts, summing up the year so far and yet, keeping up the positivity. This how they bid adieu to the legends of the Indian cricket team.

We are done with half the year, but it has felt like a decade. Don’t you agree? Amid everything that continues to happen, people can be forgiven for staring at their calendars with confusion and murmuring, “what happened?” Now that memes are becoming a trending part of our daily life, it is common to see #2020WorstYear memes trending across the world. The hashtag keeps on going viral very often, as people accurately try and sum up the year. 2020 so far has been so horrible that even the most famous meme of the year is ‘coffin dance.’ Ironic much?

So, when Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement, on August 15, fans in India declared it as an end of an era in the cricket fraternity. Along with #2020WorstYear viral hashtag, cricket fans all over the world bid a farewell to the former Indian cricketer.

Check Tweets:

Most 💔 breaking moment of the year 😞#2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/F2pYYxIWGx — Amrit Yadav (@Amrityadav758) August 15, 2020

Netizens Bid Farewell to MS Dhoni

This Is one of The Most HeartBreaking News of 2020 For Me 😣#MSDhoni uh were , uh are & uh Will be My fav Cricketer Ever ❤️#2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/B9IHoIsyLC — Manpreet Singh (@Manpreet_Jk) August 15, 2020

Fans Are Emotional

This is not a good news for the Die hard fans(myself too) of #MSDhoni... Heart breaking news of #2020 for me... #2020worstyear @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/d1abrAmkft — Pavithran Pvs (@pavithranpvs) August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni Will be Missed

The Two Legends @msdhoni @ImRaina Of International Cricket Announced Retirement Today. It's Sad That We Will Never Get A Cricketer Like @ImRaina And Specially @msdhoni Worst Year Year Continues😓😭💔 #2020worstyear We Will Miss You Both. pic.twitter.com/bzWHCbFAUh — Shivadeep Lakkundi (@Shivadeep_7) August 15, 2020

Don't Know What to Say!

Netizens Could Not Ignore the Irony

#2020worstyear 2020 is so deadly that even the best meme of the year is a coffin dance 😕 pic.twitter.com/GjO47oX6MW — पवन चौधरी 🇮🇳 🚩 (@i_am_pawan_) August 16, 2020

Only If!

'Worst Year' for MS Dhoni Fans

Glorious Cricket Moments

Sir, You retired from Cricket Not from our heart💔 You'll stay in our heart forever #2020worstyear #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/LjJ8FsWWp5 — Abrar Tur (@tur_abrar) August 15, 2020

Could 2020, get any crazier? Well, looking at everything so far, it would not be a surprise anymore. Although, we continue to experience horrific events, one after another, people remain positive and continue to bless us with hilarious memes and jokes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).