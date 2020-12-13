The 2021 naked charity calendar from Worldwide Roar has brought together sportsmen and athletes from around the world to challenge 'toxic masculinity' in sports. The chilled meant have bared it all for naked calendar Worldwide Roar 2021 and the pictures are a HIT on Instagram. The best part about these creative pics is that these have been made less NSFW by using interesting tricks to protect their modesty with the used of accessories or well, other body parts. These pics are so well-clicked and framed that they are making netizens go crazy PLUS of course, the HOT men from around the world are just breathtakingly handsome! 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online: List of National Festivals in India, International Days, Long Weekend Dates and Events in New Year.

These athletes can be seen posing and practising sports together, including horse riding and mountain biking, all this for a brilliant cause. The idea is to kill the 'toxic masculinity' present in the field of sports and encourage 'healthier masculinity'. The charity is spreading awareness to change the way we look at 'manliness' and make sports an arena of healthy and sound masculinity. The pictures are blowing netizens' minds and you are urged to check out the calendar, buy or gift them to someone to help the cause which is "sports-based campaign for healthier masculinities."

2021 Naked Signed Calendar from Worldwide Roar How To Buy/Download:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldwide Roar (@worldwideroar)

You can go to the above link and download the calendar and even buy it for your loved ones this holiday season. Meanwhile, here are some of the most creative shots for 2021 naked calendar from Worldwide Roar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldwide Roar (@worldwideroar)

Creativity On Point!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldwide Roar (@worldwideroar)

Brilliance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldwide Roar (@worldwideroar)

Playing Tennis No Biggie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldwide Roar (@worldwideroar)

Wear a Mask!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldwide Roar (@worldwideroar)

It is always expected of men that they are only masculine if they know how to fight, they don't cry or bottle up their emotions. In fact, some are of the idea that even having emotions is much of a feminine attribute and there is nothing masculine about it. It is completely untrue. The human body regardless of its gender must process emotion and work its way to a healthier life with blooming mental health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).