Adorable Puppy with Hair Growing Through His Eyes Rescued from Being Put down for Being of 'No Use'

An adorable puppy was about to be put down because of not being of any use for the people but was rescued just in time by an animal lover. The puppy was born with hair growing through his eyes which also affected his sight. While vets do not know what exactly has caused this puppy to hai hair to grow through his eyes, but the adorable puppy didn't deserve to be put down believed Garage worker Tracy Smith. While she was delivering car parts to a working farm, she found little Frankie with small tufts of hair sprouting through each eye. The worker over there revealed to Tracey that the dog was being put down because the hair had made him blind. Tracey wasted no time and took him over to her place and ever since he lives with her. Dog With Two Mouths in Oklahoma! Canine Has Salivating Mouth in Place of One Ear, Watch Video.

The pup is said to be a Jack Russell and Papillon cross and he was taken by Tracey to a vet. Little Frankie even left the experts baffled. They did not know what exactly has caused the hair to grow through his eyes. The dog stayed with Tracey and they are having a good time ever since. The 48-year-old also discovered that Frankie is not completely blind and doesn't even have any health problems. Tracy said the vets think Frankie may have two cysts behind his eyes. She also revealed that he is not in pain.

Tracey, from Tunbridge Wells, said to the Mirror, "When I first saw Frankie, I was out delivering some parts at a farm - usually I just leave the parts and go but I saw these little bundles of fluff running around so I had a quick look. I said to the man there that they were lovely and he told me that one had already been sold, but he was having to put one of them down soon."

She further said, "I looked at him and asked what was wrong with the dog because he was running around looking normal. The man picked him up and he was a little dog with big fluff coming out of his eyes and I was told that because he was blind and he couldn't be used on the farm or be sold as a pet. I thought 'bless him' and the guy turned around and said if I wanted to take him I could, and that was it."

