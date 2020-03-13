Rae, the 'Golden Unicorn' Puppy with One Ear on Her Head, Is Now an Instagram Star We Can't Get Enough Of!

Rae The Golder Unicorn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dogs are probably the best thing on Instagram. Having a bad day? One golden retriever pops up on your timeline and your day is made. But currently, netizens cannot get enough of this one special golden retriever that is winning all hearts online. This little doggo is being called the "golden unicorn" puppy because she was born with one year on the head. She is now becoming extremely popular on Instagram and currently boasts of over 26k followers. Not only is she adorable but he very unique look is gaining her a huge fanbase. Her name is Rae but is called the "golden unicorn" puppy by her owner. It is said that she lost one of her ears after an accident at birth but as she grew older her right ear migrated to the top of her head. Dog With Two Mouths in Oklahoma! Canine Has Salivating Mouth in Place of One Ear, Watch Video.

The adorable puppy is getting lots of love from netizens as they go gaga for her unique look. Also, did you know that Rae, when spelt backwards, reads ear and this only makes her 100 times cuter? She became famous after a video of her visit to the vets was uploaded to TikTok by user Sambosmitty. She went viral in no time her scratch under the chin made people go "awww". Check out some of the pictures of the little angel:

When one of the commentators asked Sambosmitty, a veterinary technician, said what happened to the little doggo she said that "She was bit by her mum at a couple days old. Lost her ear and had to have her skin sutured. It pulled her one ear to the top of her head." The pictures and videos of Rae have raked a lot of appreciative comments. One of them read: "Why does everyone keep commenting about a 'dog'. That's clearly a unicorn you guys." The vet also confirmed that Rae is able to hear out of her "unicorn horn" and people called her 'literally the cutest thing I've ever seen'.