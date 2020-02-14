Astronaut Christina H Koch's Dog's Reaction on Meeting Her After a Year Will Make You Cry Happy Tears (Watch Cute Video)

Astronaut Christina H Koch's dog gets excited on seeing her (Photo Credits: Christina H Koch Twitter)

NASA astronaut Christina H Koch returned to Earth on February 6 after spending 328 days in the Space. And the happiest being about her return is her dog. Video of her pet running around her over excitedly is proof of it. Christina Koch shared a video of her canine wagging tail and scurrying around in happiness on seeing her. She shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!" Christina Koch, NASA Astronaut, Sets New Record, Becomes First Woman to Spend 299 Days in Space; View Pics.

In the video, the dog can be seen running standing on its hind legs as she sees her through the glass door. As soon as Christina enters the room, she runs around and begins licking her. The video has garnered over three million views other than 15,000 likes and more than 112,000 likes on Twitter. As it went viral NASA replies to it with an adorable GIF sending love.

Meet NASA Astronaut Christina H Koch's Excited Dog!

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

And That's What NASA Sent Them:

As the video went viral, netizens became quite emotional about seeing her dog's love for her. Netizens were reminded of their dogs who also behave the same. It has garnered quite a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Koch returned aboard the Russian space shuttle Soyuz along with astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, and touched down on Earth at 2:42 PM IST (4:12 AM ET) in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Her stay in space made her the second-longest resident of the International Space Station, just 12 days short of fellow NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space.