Global Handwashing Day (GHD) is an annual event observed on October 15 to promote the importance of hand hygiene. This day encourages people around the world to wash their hands with soap and water on a regular basis, highlighting how the simple act of handwashing can prevent the spread of diseases, protect health, and save lives. Global Handwashing Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 15. Washing hands at critical points both during the day and washing with soap are important. Global Handwashing Day was celebrated for the first time in 2008.

Every year, Global Handwashing Day focuses on a specific theme that emphasises different aspects of hygiene, such as behavior change, community health, or sustainability. The theme for Global Handwashing Day 2025 has not been announced yet. In this article, let's know more about Global Handwashing Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this annual event.

Global Handwashing Day 2025 Date

Global Handwashing Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 15.

Global Handwashing Day History

The Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP) established Global Handwashing Day in 2008 to promote a global and local vision of handwashing with soap. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the role of handwashing in reducing illnesses like diarrhoea, respiratory infections, and other ailments. To commemorate this day, over 120 million children in 70 countries were encouraged to practice handwashing with soap. Since then, the movement gained support from various stakeholders such as governments, schools and NGOs.

Global Handwashing Day Significance

Global Handwashing Day is an important handwashing awareness campaign that motivates people around the world to improve their handwashing habits. With proper handwashing, respiratory and intestinal diseases can be reduced by 25–50% and hence this day serves as a perfect opportunity to encourage good hygiene habits among children and adults that can help prevent infections and diseases in the long run.

