Videos and pictures of a baby shark latched onto a man's arm at Jensen beach has gone viral. The man was swimming over the weekend when a small nurse shark go onto his arm and refused to leave. The videos of the incident show the shark with its teeth into the man's arm as he cradles the marine animal. Martin Country Fire who arrived at the incident said that the man would have agitated the shark causing it to attach to his arm. The shark was later released into the ocean. Dolphin Bites Man's Fingers on Queensland's Sunshine Coast In a Close Encounter But It's Not What You Think (Watch Video)

In the video, a man can be heard saying, "If the shark is flipped, it will get dizzy and disoriented." While the man was calmly holding the shark, every time they tried to pull it away, it bit his arm even harder. Reportedly, the man had to be taken to a hospital to take the baby shark off his arm. Nurse sharks are low-dwelling slow-moving sharks that are harmless to humans. But if they are angered, they can exhibit terrible behaviour. Mother Humpback Whale Attacks Swimmer at Ningaloo Reef in Australia to Protect Its Calf, Leaves Woman Seriously Injured.

Baby Nurse Shark Latches Onto Man's Arm at Jensen Beach in Florida:

Florida is known as the shark capital of the world. 64 such attacks were reported with 21 being in Florida. Last year, a shark bit three people at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County. An 11-year-old boy was also bitted on the foot by an unknown shark. Shark attacks can cause serious injuries even leading to death, but those are rare. On the other than, according to the Dalhousie University in Canada, around 100 million sharks are killed by humans ever every year

