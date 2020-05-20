Loud Booming Sound Heard in Bengaluru; Probe On to Find Out Source of Noise as People Take to Twitter Wondering if it Was Earthquake or a Blast

Bengaluru (Photo Credits: Bengaluru/ Facebook)

Bengaluru, May 20: A loud booming noise was heard across Eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday leaving people in panic. People took to micro-blogging site Twitter wondering if the thunderous noise was due to an earthquake or a blast. According to a tweet by ANI, M N Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division said the Police is trying to ascertain the source of the sound. Some resident said their doors and glass panes rattled like they were going to break, similar to an earthquake situation while several others said the sound was that of Mirage 2000 flying over the city. No reports of damage and no loss to life has been reported so far. Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Bangalore's Mysterious Loud Noise.

The official added saying that they have conducted searches on the ground in the Whitefield area but so far there is no damage to anything. Fear and panic gripped residents as several suspected the thud to be an earthquake. Some residents took to Twitter and said that the noise was so loud that it felt like a tremor. The Bengaluru Police is yet to ascertain the source of the noise.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

A booming sound was heard across Eastern Bengaluru. We are trying to ascertain the source of the sound. We have conducted searches on the ground in the Whitefield area but so far there is no damage to anything: M N Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Police informed that the mysterious sound was heard across International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city to Hebbagodi. The Air Force Control Room has been asked to check if the sound was from a flight or supersonic sound.