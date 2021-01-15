Talk about following the footsteps of parents, so right and how! The elder of the two children of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin and his conservationist wife, Terri Irwin is expecting, and we are all so thrilled. The 22-year-old is having a full-circle baby bump moment. Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together, a daughter, and the couple recreated a “very special moment,” of her parents, when they were expecting Bindi’s brother Robert, who is now 17-years-old. The pictures uploaded on social media are so touching and giving fans that happy teary-eyed moment.

Irwin and Chandler announced her pregnancy in August last year, and have kept fans up to date. The two are surely having the time of their lives. In October, 2020, Irwin revealed the gender of the child—a girl and fans cannot wait any longer, for the little one to finally enter the world. She has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, awaiting her first child. Irwin took to Instagram while recreating a “very special” moment from her parents in the maternity photo.

The 22-year-old posed, flaunting her bare baby bump, with partner Chandler kissing her belly, recreating the moment when her parents, were expecting her brother Robert. In the throwback photo, mom Terri Irwin stands as the late Steve Irwin, and little Bindi kiss her bare belly. The picture is so touching. “Recreating a very special moment. Third-trimester love,” reads her caption.

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Bindi wed retired professional wakeboarder Chandler in March, 2020 at the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo in a ceremony scaled down due to the pandemic. We are thrilled for the baby girl to arrive and wish the couple life full of health and happiness.

