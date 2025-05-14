Legendary Australian zookeeper and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin's daughter and TV personality Bindi Irwin recently underwent an emergency surgery and is currently on her road to recovery. The 26-year-old actress took to social media on Monday (May 12) and updated her fans and followers about her health after she was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency, which forced her to miss the Steve Irwin gala. Bindi Irwin Features With Daughter Grace in People Magazine, Reveals 1-Year-Old Watches Documentaries of ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin.

Bindi Irwin Shares Health Update After Emergency Hospitalisation

Sharing a video of herself lying in the hospital bed on Instagram, Bindi Irwin informed fans about her health and said, "Hey guys, Bindi here. I just want to thank you so much for your incredible well wishes. I just got out of surgery about an hour ago. I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well." Bindi gave a shout-out to the doctors at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York City and thanked her fans for their "kind words and support."

Bindi Irwin Gives Health Update After Appendix Surgery

She added, "Sorry if I am a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I'm on the road to recovery, one step at a time. I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family." Bindi elaborated more about her hospitalisation in the video's caption and wrote, "My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. I appreciate all the kind messages I've received and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas."

In a May 10 interview with People, Bindi's younger brother, Robert, revealed that she had planned to attend the Steve Irwin Gala despite being in a lot of pain, until doctors insisted she undergo surgery.

