Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child next year. The 22-year-old who got recently married to her boyfriend Chandler Powell announced that the couple is expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram to give the big news, Bindi wrote, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting!" She posted an adorable picture of them together holding a tiny outfit of a zoo ranger. She is right now in her first trimester and wanted her followers to be a part of this phase right from the start. Steve Irwin's Son Robert Recreates 15-Year-Old Memory of The Crocodile Hunter and People Can't Stop Their Happy Tears (View Pic).

The daughter of the late crocodile hunter, Bindi got married to her boyfriend Chandler in March in a private ceremony at the Australian Zoo. But she was slammed for the decision as it was a time of the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The couple had a really small event with no guests involved. Now five months down the line, they are ready to welcome a child. Last night, she uploaded a picture that read, "Trust the magic of new beginnings" and some guessed if it was the big news and indeed it is. In her recent Instagram post, she has happily shared the news with everyone.

Check Bindi Irwin's Post Announcing Her Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Aug 11, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

She wrote, "It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter." She also asked people to send prayers and good vibes for their little one. Adding more love on this post was her husband Chandler who commented, "You're going to be the best mother❤️." Aww! Chandler has also posted the same picture and announced the big news anticipating this new adventure in their life.

