Bindi Irwin Marries Boyfriend Chandler Powell in Private Ceremony in Australian Zoo; Gets Criticised For Conducting Wedding During Coronavirus Lockdown Despite Zero Guests' Presence

Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in Australian zoo (Photo Credits: bindisueirwin Instagram)

Television personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin married boyfriend Chandler Powell on Wednesday in a private ceremony. The 21-year-old who is the daughter of the late crocodile hunter, Steve Irwin, hosted her marriage without guests due to Coronavirus lockdown at an Australian zoo. The couple walked down the aisle hours after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison enforced restrictions on weddings with more than five people. Hence, Bindi and her 23-year-old husband decided not to have guests and got married in a small event. However, the couple were criticised on social media for conducting the wedding during Coronavius lockdown across countries. Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Irwin Writes Sweet Note For Late Father as She Prepares to Walk Down The Aisle.

After the wedding, she took to Instagram about marrying her best friend. She says, We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now." Bindi further writes, "Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other." Steve Irwin’s Kids Continue His Legacy by Saving More Than 90000 Animals, Many Are Victims of Destructive Australia Bushfires (View Pics)

In the Instagram post, she also wrote, "We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."

Bindi Irwin Marries Boyfriend Chandler Powell in a Private Ceremony:

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell who have been together for six years announced their engagement in July 2019. The duo met each other during a tour of Australia Zoo in 2013. Irwin's younger brother, Robert, commented on her post and said that it was "one of the most special moments of my life walking you down the aisle and watching you start your married life together." Robert Irwin Recreates His Father Steve Irwin's Photo With a Koala.

As congratulations poured in for the newly married ones, some criticised them for conducting a marriage when the world is going through a troubled phase. Some social media users questioned her decision asking if she couldn't have waited for things to calm down. In the Instagram post, Bindi reminded everyone to maintain social distancing and to stay safe. The Australian government reported 2,423 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.