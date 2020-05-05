Bois Lock ‘Err’ Room? Mumbai Police Says ‘No Room for Disrespecting Women’ After ‘Disgusting’ Boys Locker Room Chat Group on Instagram Busted

Mumbai Police tweet on Bois Locker Room (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Responding to the 'Bois Locker Room' incident which has stirred a storm on social media, Mumbai Police on Monday took to Twitter calling out those involved. The cops' handle tweeted saying, "Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after. #StopThemYoung." The text on the picture reads, "Boys lock 'err'? No room for disrespecting women." A private chat group called 'Bois Locker Room' glorying rape culture got busted on social media on Tuesday. A case has been file against the group under IT Act 66 and 67A and investigation is in progress. A schoolboy involved in the incident has been taken into custody by Delhi Police.

The incident has once again raised concerns about women's safety in the national capital. The chat group has indeed shaken parents on social media too. It is worrying how young schoolboys find it acceptable to talk about raping minor girls. The members of the group allegedly involved teenage boys from South Delhi who used the platform to share objectionable pictures of girls and other pornographic content. The group was busted creating a storm on social media after a Delhi based girl leaked chats from the group, including obscene photos of around 15-16 girls. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Leaks & Worrying 'Gang Rape Comments' by Delhi Teenage Boys Is a Grim Reminder of Mumbai IB School Students Talking About 'Raping' Classmate.

Mumbai Police' Tweet on 'Bois Locker Room' Incident:

Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung pic.twitter.com/sJx7nFOy4P — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

They exchanged photos of minor girls sexualising them and talked about raping them. One of the screenshots of the chat group which is being widely shared shows the boys were planning to gangrape a girl. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took notice of the incident and issued notices to the Delhi Police as well as Instagram. The commission also asked Instagram to share information such as user IDs and locations of each group member. Maliwal said that all the culprits should be arrested and shared a video expressing her concern.