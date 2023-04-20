Every few days, we see new social media trends and challenges emerging on different platforms. While some of them are plain entertaining, others have been proven fatal at times. The recent ‘Benadryl Challenge’ is very dangerous, as it even claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Ohio. The challenge involves overdosing on Benadryl pills to induce hallucinations. Let us know more about it and why it can turn so fatal to life.

What is the Benadryl Challenge?

The Benadryl Challenge encourages people to overdose on the over-the-counter drug diphenhydramine. It is commonly found in medicines like Benadryl which gives the challenge its name. The purpose of this is to induce hallucinations and share their experiences online. It asks participants to record their whole experience and post it online. Specifically targeting teens, it urges them to take 12-14 pills of the OTC drug.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine that is commonly used during cough, cold, fever and other respiratory allergies. It is safe and effective in recommended dosages, but too much consumption of it can cause serious damage to the brain. Users can experience seizures, comas or even death. The maximum allowed dosage for 6-12-year-old children is 6 tablets. Overdosing on them leads to nausea, tremors, rapid heart rate and serious drowsiness.

Origin of Benadryl Challenge

This challenge has reemerged as some users also did it in 2020. Even back then, another girl child had lost her life recreating the challenge from her social media. The Food and Drug Administration issued a public service announcement stating the misuse of the medications. Several children ended up in hospital emergency rooms after attempting this challenge.

It has now reemerged, and children are unaware of the serious implications it can have on one’s life. The Bendaryl TikTok challenge is extremely dangerous, and parents should be aware of what their children are implicating from the social media influence.

