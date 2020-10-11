Saussurea obvallata, famously known as Brahma Kamal flower is the rare plant that blooms only once in a year. It is native to the Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India. This flower blooms only one night in a year. It takes two hours for it to bloom to fully eight inches in diameter. Usually, the flowers are seen coming to their wonderful shape from August to mid-September. However, because of the climate change, the flowers freshly bloomed in October, in the upper areas of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. It was also seen blooming in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. A video of the scenic splendour has gone viral on social media, mesmerising netizens with its beauty.

While for most parts of the country, there is still time for winter, the Himalayas are already feeling the chilled weather. The news agency, ANI, captured the beautiful moment of the Brahma Kamal flowers, coming to its beautiful shape to mesmerise the world with its beauty in Rudraprayag. The entire region is blessed with immense natural beauty, places of religious importance, lakes and glaciers. The clip of the blooming in the snow-clad valley has wowed internet users. Rare Video of 100 Brahma Kamal Flowers Blooming at Home in Mysore Goes Viral; Know How to Grow This Plant at Home.

Watch Video of Brahma Kamal Flowers Bloom in Uttarkhand

Myths Associated With Brahma Kamal

Brahma Kamal flowers have a great significance in Hindu mythology.

It is believed that the flower is named after Lord Brahma, who is the creator of God in Hinduism.

Anyone who sees this flower blossoming in the middle of the night, all of his desires are considered to be completed.

The locals believe that Brahma Kamal should always be gifted and are not meant to be sold or bought from anywhere.

In Hindu mythology, Brahma Kamal has some mystical and divine power, and the flowers are offered to Lord Vishnu.

The flower only blooms for a few hours, and those who experience it, is said to be blessed with good luck and prosperity. This is the first such lonely flower of Kamal (lotus) species that blooms for a few hours and goes back to its former condition and dies in the morning itself.

