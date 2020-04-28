Burmese Python Swallows a Whole Deer in a Viral Video from Dudhwa National Park! Majesctic Reptile Amazes Netizens

Burmese Python Swallows a Whole Deer in a Viral Video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nature and wildlife function in their own unique way and it may come as a surprise to many! The majestic beasts that lay on the top of the food chain feed on other animals and that is how the ecosystem works. A viral video of a huge Burmese python gobbling up a whole deer is currently making jaws drop on Twitter and it is surely one of the examples of how the food chain functions. A video was recently shared by Twitter popular, Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan that showed how an extremely hungry Burmese python is swallowing up a whole deer. The shot is said to have been taken from Dudhwa and was sent to him by WildLense India. Python Eats a Crocodile! Photographer Captures Incredible Pictures of the Attack in Queensland, Australia (View Pics).

While sharing the epic video, Praveen Kaswan said, "Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows a whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India" giving us a little bit of background about the clip. The video is mesmerising netizens! Check it out:

Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing. pic.twitter.com/QdCBXEy4vZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2020

For those who do not know, the Burmese python is one of the five largest species of snakes in the world and is found majorly in Southeast Asia. Until 2009, it was considered a subspecies of Python molurus, but now is recognized as belonging to a distinct species. Last year, a terrifying video of a snake fighting was caught on camera in Maharashtra's Chandrapur forest. The python was caught leaping out of a pond to attack a deer from a herd of deer that was drinking water from the water resource.