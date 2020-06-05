Promote All College Students Funny Memes and Jokes Surface on Twitter as College-Goers Want Their Final Exams to Be Cancelled in View of Coronavirus Outbreak!

Promote All College Students Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @immilan13/ @memescarry/ Twitter)

A few days ago, the Maharashtra government cancelled the final year examinations for University candidates across the state. The decision was taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. The government’s decision was cheered by students. Followed by this, Delhi University also decided not to conduct exams for first and second-year students. As the decisions made to the headlines, students across the nation are trending #PromoteAllCollegeStudents on Twitter urging the respective state governments and central governments to cancel all the exams because of the coronavirus outbreak. To display their plea more accurately, college-goers on social media use funny memes and jokes, as they are now a hit on social media. Exams Cancelled Funny Memes And Jokes Take Over Social Media as Maharashtra Government Cancels Final Year University Examination.

Last month, Mumbai University announced to host examinations only for the final year students, which inspired funny memes as well. As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased rapidly in Maharashtra, the state government decided to cancel the final year exams as well. Now as per another update, the Delhi University declared that the first and second year UG exams and first-year PG exams have been cancelled, as an onetime measure. This added to the woes of students in other parts of the nation, who are scared of the virus spread during the exams. This is why, students are trending ‘Promote All College Students,’ with the help of funny memes and jokes urging the government unanimously to cancel the exams.

Any moment of despair can be dealt with a little dose of laughter and netizens have sure become a master during this pandemic. Almost every day, memes and jokes are taking over social media, describing so many things that people are dealing across the world. We hope that students’ plea is heard and the government take a decision in their favour.