Veteran actor Dharmendra (born on December 8, 1935) celebrates his 89th birthday today. While the Bollywood legend has been receiving love from fans worldwide, the He-Man of Hindi cinema chose to spend his special day with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with media and fans. During a cake-cutting session with fans and photographers, a heartwarming moment was captured when Dharmendra lovingly kissed his sons' hands. This touching gesture made the celebration even more memorable for the actor and his admirers. Dharmendra Birthday: Did You Know the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ Was Honoured With a Lifetime Achievement Award by New Jersey Senate in 2020?

For his birthday celebration, Dharmendra looked effortlessly stylish in a brown shirt paired with a black Nehru jacket. His sons, Sunny and Bobby, twinned in crisp white outfits, adding a touch of coordination to the occasion. The highlight of the celebration was a multi-tiered cake adorned with images of Dharmendra's iconic movie characters and his younger self, making the moment even more special. Dharmendra appeared in a joyful mood, visibly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from his family, fans and the media. It was a heartfelt celebration of his legendary career and enduring charm. Dharmendra Turns 89: Sunny Deol Shares Adorable Throwback Photos to Wish His 'Papa' On Birthday!

Dharmendra Kisses Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Dharmendra Celebrates Birthday With Fans & Media

Dharmendra Birthday Celebration (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Dharmendra Meets Fans on His 89th Birthday

Dharmendra Birthday Celebration (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, workwise, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is Ikkis, in which he will star alongside Agastya Nanda. While details about the film are still under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the veteran actor’s next big project.

