Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is undoubtedly one of the most popular YouTubers in India. He has over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. Recently, the popular YouTuber has uploaded a video wherein he has roasted Bigg Boss contestants and also the superstar host Salman Khan. Now, after Carry Minati has posted the 22-minute-long video, Twitteratis have started sharing funny memes and jokes on the microblogging site. Take a look at Carry Minati's latest video here:
Check out the funny memes and jokes here:
*#carryminati Uploads 22 Minutes Video*
Meanwhile His Audience: pic.twitter.com/JVQ0s1h9le
— Shubham Dwivedi (@Shubham83698131) May 24, 2021
After watched #Carryminati Roast on Bigboss @jaankumarsanu be like : pic.twitter.com/WZck9bjeMs
— 𝙉ℹ️𝙧🅰️𝙫 🎭J̾aͣs̾mͫiͥn̾iͥaͣn̾ (@itsnirav333) May 24, 2021
CarryMinati uploads a Video
*Trending section: pic.twitter.com/VAWITAHcLe
— Namrata here 💖🤞🏻 #30MofCarryMinati (@FanGirl_here31) May 24, 2021
Famous youtuber #carryminati starts coaching class..
Khan sir be like: pic.twitter.com/mxJiUeXa00
— Rohit Chauhan (@Rohitc1997) May 24, 2021
Everyone to carry minati right now:#carryminati pic.twitter.com/jdGrkUsMQp
— ⚡ BLACK LOVER ⚡ (@ashish__2) May 24, 2021
#carryminati after roasting himself in new video:- pic.twitter.com/jBLMUAegHq
— 🌈 (@user__is__dad) May 24, 2021
The virus the vaccine pic.twitter.com/iIwfHY9Ii7
— Ramu Lal 😁 (@tweetadii) May 24, 2021
After Watching #carryminati 's new video Kakkar family, Munawar faruqui be like. 😀 pic.twitter.com/4LK4LIXMEj
— Rahul Gurjar🇮🇳 (@Rahulgurjar81) May 24, 2021
— Satish Sharma (@_Satish_7) May 24, 2021
