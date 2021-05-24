Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is undoubtedly one of the most popular YouTubers in India. He has over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. Recently, the popular YouTuber has uploaded a video wherein he has roasted Bigg Boss contestants and also the superstar host Salman Khan. Now, after Carry Minati has posted the 22-minute-long video, Twitteratis have started sharing funny memes and jokes on the microblogging site. Take a look at Carry Minati's latest video here:

Check out the funny memes and jokes here:

Famous youtuber #carryminati starts coaching class.. Khan sir be like: pic.twitter.com/mxJiUeXa00 — Rohit Chauhan (@Rohitc1997) May 24, 2021

After Watching #carryminati 's new video Kakkar family, Munawar faruqui be like. 😀 pic.twitter.com/4LK4LIXMEj — Rahul Gurjar🇮🇳 (@Rahulgurjar81) May 24, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).