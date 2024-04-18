Beijing, April 18: In a move that challenges the prevailing hustle culture, a company in China has introduced a new policy allowing employees to take leave on days when they are feeling unhappy. The policy, announced by Chinese retail tycoon Yu Donglai, aims to promote a better work-life balance.

The chairman and founder of the Henan province-based retail chain Pang Dong Lai in central China said that staff members are free to request an additional 10 days of leave at any time.

According to a report in SCMP, employees feeling overwhelmed or unhappy can now request up to 10 days of “unhappy leaves”. These are in addition to the annual 20 to 40 days of leave and weekend offs that employees already receive. Boss Asks Woman Employee to Take Sick Leave for Taking Eight-Minute-Long Bathroom Break, Her Social Media Post of Workplace Humiliation Goes Viral.

“Everyone has times when they’re not happy, so if you’re not happy, do not come to work…This leave cannot be denied by management. Denial is a violation,” Donglai stated. He further emphasized the importance of employee well-being, saying, “We do not want to be big. We want our employees to have a healthy and relaxed life, so that the company will too… Freedom and love are very important.” Google Employee Resigns After Working 18 Years, Slams Sundar Pichai Having ‘Lack of Visionary Leadership’ and Says Company Has ‘Eroded’ Culture.

The move comes in the wake of a 2021 survey revealing that over 65% of employees in China reported feeling tired or unhappy at work. Donglai’s initiative has been widely praised on social media platforms like Weibo, not just in China but also globally. Many have lauded his progressive approach to work-life balance, particularly in a time when stress and mental health issues are increasingly being discussed.

This is not the first time Donglai has advocated for better workplace conditions. He has previously condemned long working hours, stating, “Making staff work overtime is unethical and an expropriation of other people’s opportunities for growth.”

The news comes in contrast to the controversy stirred in India in 2023, when Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy’s remark advocating a 70-hour work week was met with mixed reactions, with many critics labelling it as regressive in the digital age.

