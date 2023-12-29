A woman’s recent post on social media took the internet by storm when she recently shared a humiliating workplace experience. While working remotely, the woman alleged that her boss insisted that she use sick leave or take paid time off (PTO) for a mere 8-minute bathroom break. On Reddit, the user expressed her frustration, highlighting that she had only been offline for eight minutes, and that she was surprised her manager had proposed taking a sick day for such a short break. She went on to discuss other difficulties that come with working for the companies, including verbal abuse from managers, abrupt schedule changes that happen without warning, and task assignments to staff members who aren't even qualified to do it. The Reddit user said in an update that the incident even went to her file as a ‘warning’. She is currently thinking about applying for temporary secretarial jobs in order to wait for a better opportunity. Shameful! District Probation Officer Caught on Camera Molesting Female Colleague in Kaushambi, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Boss Asks Woman to Take Sick Leave for Taking Bathroom Break

