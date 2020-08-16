We always see people urging to be kind towards one another. Especially at a time when the world is going through so many difficult situations, kindness is the best way to deal with one another. Because you would not even know what one is going through. Something beautiful happened to a lady named Taheera Harris from Colorado. She was sending extra cooked food to a family in her neighbourhood only to realise one day that it was a family of a single dad who was struggling to make ends meet! She has narrated the incident on Facebook and it is going viral on social media. People are touched by how her simple actions helped in the survival of this family. And it is being passed along as the example of just being kind to others. Kind Woman Helps Blind Man Get Into a Bus, Twitterati Say, Long Live Her Tribe as Video Goes Viral!

Taheera Harris mentions that she always ends up cooking extra food. And not wanting it to go to waste, she gave it to a family and kids in her complex. One day she received $250 at her door in an envelope and had no idea who had been this generous. Then she got a text from the man who is a single dad and whose family she had been giving food to. The man told her the days she sent them food were the days when he was struggling to feed them. She helped them survive and he recently got a big promotion at his work. Taheera was the first person he wanted to thank and that's why he sent her the cash! He called her an angel in his life and she could not hold back her tears. She decided to share it with the world and people are moved too. From Spiderman Delivering Groceries to Reader Sending Pizzas to Newspaper Workers, These Instances of Good Samaritans During Coronavirus Pandemic Will Make You Smile With Happy Tears.

The post has also been shared on Reddit where it is going viral too. On Facebook itself, it has got 55,000 likes and 46,000 shares. People are too touched about how one may never know someone needs help and yet they can help out by being there. Many people have agreed that Taheera is an angel. Many thanked her for being such an awesome human! It is indeed beautiful of how unknowingly she helped a family survive in their tough times. As cliched as it may sound but kindness costs nothing!

