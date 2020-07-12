Penguins are flightless seabirds mainly found in Antarctica. They live below the equator while some can be found in water climates also. Meanwhile, recently, a number of cute penguin videos have been going viral. It shows these water birds jumping, running or waddling in water which is sure to make you laugh. Being in lockdown, some of them also got a chance to explore museums. And their cute little acts have been making us laugh. So, we bring to a list of cute penguin videos which you can share with your loved ones. CUTE! Penguins Spotted Walking Royally on Empty Streets of South Africa Amid Lockdown, Watch Video.

Did we tell you a penguin was even spotted doing yoga? Oh yes, we aren't making this, we did seriously see a baby penguin giving people yoga goals on Instagram. And there are many other videos which show what all penguins have been up to recently.

Penguin Doing Yoga at Columbus Zoo And Aquarium:

Video of a baby female penguin doing yoga laying on an interlocking rubber mat had gone viral earlier this week. The funny video of the bird was shared on Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s official account. They posted it on social media with the caption, "Charmin's yoga poses are the workout motivation that we need." Twitterati loved it and widely shared it saying that the penguin was an inspiration for everyone to start working out.

Penguins Visit at Chicago Shedd Aquarium Visit Empty Field Museum:

The sound of @shedd_aquarium penguin feet is the joy you didn't know you needed. 🔈🐧 pic.twitter.com/M5JJMFZXmK — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) July 8, 2020

Vide of penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium who visited the nearby Field Museum had gone viral on social media. Izzy and Darwin, a pair of Magellanic penguins ran around the empty museum checking out Field's exhibitions. And an adorable video on the birds running across SUE — the largest T. Rex has gone viral. The clip was shared by Field Museum with the caption, "The sound of @shedd_aquarium penguin feet is the joy you didn't know you needed." Penguins Roaming Freely in Chicago Aquarium After It Got Closed Due to Coronavirus Delight Netizens (Watch Video)

Penguins Playing in Pool:

Female Penguins playing in a melt pool while the Males incubate the eggs 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VNarRlXazR — I’m Tayyaba Waqas💞 (@TayyabaWaqas94) July 4, 2020

Aerial footage of penguins playing in the pool has gone viral on social media. It is said that the female birds were playing in the water as the male ones were incubating the eggs.

Happy Little Penguins!

This is an adorable video of cute little penguins jumping on the shore happily. This video is enough to have a hearty laugh. We are sure the birds had a great swim in the sea.

Rockhopper Penguins With Distinctive Eyebrows:

Did you know these punk penguins can shake their eyebrows? Learn more about rockhopper penguins: https://t.co/4W5oerQtxY pic.twitter.com/yEczoVtu4S — Oceana (@oceana) July 6, 2020

Did you know that Rockhopper penguins could shake their eyebrows? This video shows the male penguins with distinctive brows which they move to attract a mate. They travel in groups and can be very aggressive at times.

We are sure these videos made you laugh. Stay tuned with us for more such content and especially cute viral videos to get your daily dose of happiness!

