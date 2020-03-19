Penguins Roaming Freely in Chicago Aquarium After It Got Closed Due to Coronavirus Delight Netizens (Watch Video)

Penguins visit aquarium (Photo Credits: Shedd Aquarium Facebook)

Although Chicago's Shedd Aquarium was closed, it did not stop some birds from roaming around. A group of penguins were given guided tours of the aquarium where they live after it was closed due to coronavirus on March 13. Sharing the expedition on the zoo’s Facebook page, a spokesman wrote: ‘Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.’ Another video shows rockhopper penguins Edward and Annie having a good time at the aquarium's rotunda, with the lovebirds seeming to be equally as fascinated by their fellow marine life as Wellington. Penguin Released Back Into Wild After Swimming From New Zealand to Australia.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "This morning, Edward and Annie explored the rotunda." It further reads, "They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different!' World's Second Largest Penguin Colony is Disappearing! Emperor Penguins Population Sees Vast Decline.

Watch The Video Below:

A spokesperson for the Shedd told the Chicago Tribune says, "Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals, introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviours."

The video sparked quite a lot of happy reactions on social media platforms. People thanked the aquarium staff for providing them with some relief during troubled times. Edward and Annie are not the only penguins to have not only graced Shedd Aquarium's Facebook page. On Sunday, staffers also shared another video of Wellington letting their explore Amazon exhibit.