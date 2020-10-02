Citizens across the nation are angry. Two women were brutally gang-raped and murdered, and it has sparked massive outrage and protests across India. A 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by four upper-caste men and killed in Hathras, UP. She was found by her family in the fields, naked, bleeding with multiple fractures and a gash in her tongue. She could not succumb to the injuries and was declared dead on September 29. Just days after this horrifying case, another 22-year-old Dalit woman died after she was gang-raped in UP’s Balrampur. These are yet another brutal cases of rape and injustices towards Dalit women. The silencing of atrocities against the Dalit women has been there for long, and it is high time we all acknowledge it. This is why #DalitLivesMatter tweets have taken over Twitter. Enraged at the rape cases of two Dalit women in UP, social media users initiated online campaigning calling for immediate justice to the victims. Have Sensitive Issues Been Reduced to 'Content' on Social Media? Here's the Point We're Missing When We Shame Others for Not Posting Instagram Stories, Tweets, or Posts About Tragic Events or Horrific Atrocities!

It is too traumatising to write every detail of how the women were raped and killed, which everyone knows by now. The reason, people are stressing not only on rape but also highlighted that it is a caste issue is because this is not the first time a Dalit woman was raped this brutally. This is not the first time when injustice happened towards someone whose gender and caste identity was an accident of fate. Indian society is the casteist to its core, and women have been the worst victim.

There are now reports and photos surfacing on social media that shows upper caste community have allegedly came out in support of the rapists. The district administration in Hathras have banned the entry of the media in Boolgarhi village, where the victim lived. Even the movements of locals was restricted. While nationwide protests are on amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have taken to social media demanding justice for both the victims with #DalitLivesMatter.

Check Tweets:

Tw // rape A 19 yr old girl was raped by 4 mens and left in a fatal position. The police forcibly cremated without allowing the family to grief the victim Now the police are blocking the media from entering the village. There are protests to protect the rapists!#DalitLivesMatter — ᴮᴱneha⁷🌸🌙 (@ot7religion) October 2, 2020

#DalitLivesMatter

“If you are not considered human, human rights do not apply to you.”#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1RVQTNl2gJ — Tap (@Tapiocazm) October 2, 2020

A Caste-Based Violence

This is a case of caste-based violence: The victim was a Dalit girl The rapist was of an upper caste#DalitLivesMatter — 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐢 (@guri3000) October 2, 2020

Netizens Spread Awareness

Keep spreading awareness, it’s so important to keep using our voices against injustice and this vile society. #DalitLivesMatter — 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 🌾 (@cherrypieecake) October 2, 2020

Caste-Based Oppression Has to be Fixed!

Dalit women are at a higher risk of violence and abuse. It's time to stop looking the other way and call a spade a spade. Caste based oppression is the ugly reality of India and it has to be fixed #DalitLivesMatter — Rutuja 🇮🇳 (@HavaldarShinde) October 2, 2020

An Important Poem!

Came across this beautiful poem by Omprakash Valmiki. Check your privilege. Raise your voice. Being apolitical is being complicit. #DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9Dw7bkjgHj — Ananya Singh (@Ananyaaaaaa_) October 2, 2020

People Demand Justice for the Rape Victims

it’s time speak up, use your voice to spread awareness instead of staying silent please. it’s important. take the time to use your platform in the correct way and against injustice. #DalitLivesMatter — 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 🌾 (@cherrypieecake) October 2, 2020

The rape case is not reductively a heinous crime committed against woman, but also a symptom and a consequence of the caste system. Time and again, we have seen how rape and other forms of sexual violence are used against Dalit women to dehumanise the community and maintain caste-based hierarchies and power relations. The investigations for both the cases are on.

