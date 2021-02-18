Facebook has come under fire after Mark Zuckerberg’s company decided to block Australian users and publishers from sharing news on the giant social media platform. The hashtag #DeleteFacebook has taken over Twitter. While some Australians are reportedly deleting their profiles in support of the hashtag, others make funny memes and jokes. #DeleteFacebook funny memes and jokes are everywhere on the internet. Netizens are giving reaction in their own ‘Thug Style’ soon as the development took place. The hilarious reactions flooded on the microblogging site will surely make you laugh out loud. From asking, “You guys still use Facebook?” to worried Indian uncles’ funny memes reacting to the hashtag, the jokes are gold!

Why is #DeleteFacebook trending? The social media giant reportedly started blocking its Aussie users, news organisations and others from sharing news content on its platform. Australia is all set to make a new ‘media code,’ as a law that says Google or Facebook must pay the newsrooms or organisations to use the news content, the latter generates. It is aimed to empower news publishers. Following this, the social media platform began to block sharing or viewing news for audiences in Australia.

People started to block their Facebook accounts. While the situation is far gruesome, netizens try to keep up the light-hearted mood by sharing funny memes and jokes that are extremely hilarious.

Check Tweets:

#DeleteFacebook is trending, I deleted the app years ago, ahead of the game...😅😅 pic.twitter.com/6lUI3C2QPn — Teena Massam 💙 (@teenamassam) February 18, 2021

'You Guys Still Using Facebook?'

LOL

Indians when they start tweeting about #DeleteFacebook Zuckeberg : pic.twitter.com/gEaHyQidlM — You don't need to know (@Idk123456fo) February 18, 2021

Indian Uncles Be Like

The Big WHY!

Still Using Facebook?

People Who Already Deleted Their FB Accounts

Me after seen #DeleteFacebook trending once again. And trying to remember when was that I deleted my account. pic.twitter.com/byCF66PnhT — R4m1r0 (@_3ns0_) February 18, 2021

Who Else?

People trending #DeleteFacebook Me who hasn't any account of Facebook watching them : pic.twitter.com/hxkvzYSONc — Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) February 18, 2021

Hahaha

People trending #DeleteFacebook Meanwhile me who was never using Facebook : pic.twitter.com/vuUcDLpMUO — Soham (@soham_156) February 18, 2021

#DeleteFacebook has been trending across the globe as Australians remove the app from their phones in droves. More update on the same is awaited!

