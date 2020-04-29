Denim Day 2020: From 'Janties' to Thong Jeans, Bizarre Denim Trends That Shook the World!

Bizarre Denim Trend That Shook the World! (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Every year Denim Day is celebrated on April 29. On this day people are encouraged to wear jeans or denim to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault. Denim is probably everyone's favourite fabric to wear. Not only is it durable and comfortable but legit goes with everything! Whether is it a pair of denim pants or a denim jacket, it is a wardrobe staple and you know that! The denim trend has evolved with time but it never goes out of fashion. However, the past decade has seen some of the most bizarre denim styles that took the world by storm. Denim Day History and Significance: An Important Day in Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Remind Us 'Wearing Tight Pants Is Not an Invitation to Rape'!

For those who would like to know a little bit more about denim fabric, it is a strong fabric that our jeans pants are made up of. It is said that jeans originated in the French town of Nimes and it was initially used in the 19th century by Italian sailors of Genoa, called Genes in Italian, hence the word jeans! However, coming back to 2020, we have seen some of the weirdest ways that the denim fabric has been used. Check out a few:

Thong Jeans

Yes, in the year 2018, Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo saw Thong jeans and the world didn't remain the same for us. From a pair of normal jeans pant, all materials were cut away except for the seams and voila, you have thong jeans! Brand Thibaut unveiled thong jeans as part of their Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Check out pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TragicDenim (@tragicdenim) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:55am PST

'Janties'

Jeans+panties= Janties. SSENSE launched janties for $443 and sent social media into a frenzy! It did offend many people and received a lot of criticism. Check pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSENSE (@ssense) on Mar 26, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Jeans With Cleavage

This type of jeans came with a cut in the stomach area and make it look like it baring some sort of tummy cleavage. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Schuman (@thesartorialist) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Detachable Jeans

This was deemed to make jeans more efficient. You could wear them like jeans and then detach them to use them like shorts! Created by Parisian brand Y/Project, they went viral. Check out pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi_vida_en_un_post-it (@mividaenunpostit) on May 22, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

Would you like to try any of these denim trends? Well, it is all about how you pull it off. However, denim will forever remain our first love! A wardrobe without denims is incomplete so let's show our favourite fabric some love of Denim day!