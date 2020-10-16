It seems like the internet sensation and former Big Boss 11 contestant Dhinchak Pooja is utilising the pandemic, a bit too much in creating music videos. After her ‘Hoga Na Corona’ song, Pooja just shared another video of her latest track, ‘Roz Roz Ka Kaam.’ To be honest, she has outperformed herself in this. With the obvious music in the background, that she uses pretty much to all her songs, the internet sensation this time pens down about her everyday life. Hearing the song, will surely make your ears bleed. And like every time, netizens were quick to react on her latest track. If you thought, 2020 had given you enough to bang your head against the wall; this song is here to challenge that annoyance.

Dhinchak Pooja is internet’s cringe favourite. Even though the initial reactions to her songs have always been either a blank face or viewers wondering, ‘what, why!’ no one can unsee her. In March this year, she dropped her song ‘Hoga Na Corona,’ creating awareness about the different ways in which one can practice prevention against the virus. The track was usual, but at least, there was this important message. But in the latest track, she just outperformed herself.

The song goes, “Subah uthte hain hum, Brush karte hain hum. Fir khaate hain hum, Fir jaate hain hum. Chai banate hain hum, Use pite hain hum,” and it goes on, until she is done or the day!

Watch Dhinchak Pooja’s Latest Song, ‘Roz Roz Ka Kaam’ Video:

Like it or not, the internet surely had so many reactions to give on the song. While Pooja has turned off the comments section of her YouTube video, the clip was shared on Twitter, and obviously, internet users reacted with funny memes and jokes!

Check Tweets:

2020 feels like an endless loop of Dhinchak Pooja songs — Darth Vader (@Silent_Gardn) October 16, 2020

Total Mundane!

When our grandkids start writing their dissertations about 2020, this will be the number 1 cultural product standing out. Thank you Dhinchak Pooja. Your poetry captures the mundane reality of this year. 2020, where even going to the loo deserves a mention in a song 🙏 https://t.co/YXKgA3qAdR — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 15, 2020

The Song Will Make Your Ears Bleed

Breaking : Many people rushed to emergency wards of hospitals after hearing Dhinchak Pooja's latest song https://t.co/QoYyGTXvwP pic.twitter.com/tPH0OLDbzS — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) October 15, 2020

Hahahaha

#HighOnMX *When I'm listening to Dhinchak Pooja songs on repeat* Friend: pic.twitter.com/6j0DXzaSIQ — Amiable Relish (@Amiable_Relish) October 15, 2020

True That!

Me watching Dhinchak pooja's new song: pic.twitter.com/qDGAk66dYh — IMPOSToR 🎭 (@Tez_Gendbaz) October 15, 2020

LOL

Dhinchak Pooja releases another music video. As usual, public reaction be like : pic.twitter.com/n7aQNZpwIK — Ujwal Jha 🇮🇳 (@YuuJaey) October 11, 2020

How is the song? The self-proclaimed singer was last seen on the television in Entertainment Ki Raat in 2017. But she continued to make her appearance on the internet with her terrific songs.

