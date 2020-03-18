Diet Sabya Calls Out Ikea India and Reliance Trends for Allegedly Not Permitting Work From Home to Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus crisis has resulted in a global panic. With no definitive cure currently available, epidemiologists urge people to stay hygienic and remain at home, as far as possible. The COVID-19 hit countries have taken drastic measures to contain the spread. In India, the coronavirus cases have risen to 151. Many schools are shut, examinations have been postponed, public places and gatherings are barred, and companies are encouraging employees to work from home. However, not all companies seem to follow the same. Fashion watchdog, Diet Sabya who otherwise highlights plagiarism in the fashion industry have now called out big brands for allegedly not permitting work from home to their employees during this global crisis. From Ikea India to Reliance Trends, the fashion police spared no big firms, as employees claim they are being denied working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.

In its Instagram story, Diet Sabya asked its followers if all of them are working from home, and if not, then why. One by one, users revealed their present situation, and it turns out that many people, unfortunately, do not have the privilege to work from home. Nykaa, Ikea Mumbai, Jack and Jones, Reliance Trends, Palladium Mall and Shein, all of them allegedly did not allow work from home to its employees. Did Dean Koontz's 'The Eyes of Darkness' and Sylvia Browne's 'End of Days' Predict The COVID-19 Outbreak? What's The Truth About This Pandemic? Know All About Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories.

Nykaa!

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

“No. Because Nykaa doesn’t care if its retail employees die,” answered one user.

Ikea Mumbai

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

“IKEA Mumbai is a joke. We work in a store that’s built outside the biggest dump yard in Navi Mumbai, which is “unsafe” and “unhygienic” even on a normal day. Imagine the scare at a time like this. It’s an under construction site right now to top it, with 400 people. They say, “everything is under control (sic),” claimed an employee.

Jack and Jones, Mumbai

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

“Heyyy I am working for Jack and Jones, Mumbai. So, the malls are shut cus they are compelled by the government and my workplace (store) is a stand alone store at Stantacruz linking road. Our isn’t shut. They don’t have any reply for us (sic),” alleged a Jack and Jones employee. 7 Unfiltered Moments From Diet Sabya’s Instagram Account, Which Prove How ‘Originality’ Is Important To This Anonymous Fashion Police.

Reliance

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

“I am into retail with reliance brands limited. As malls are shut we have been asked to take appointments from clients, go to the warehouse, collect merchandise from there and go the client’s place and again come back to the warehouse to put it back. Give a specific target if not achieved will lead to consequences (sic),” responded a Reliance employee.

Different Rules for Shein India?

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

It Took An Employee to Fall Sick for the Company to Consider WFH!

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

Palladium Mall is Still Open?

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Story

Not only big brands, in fact, some unidentified offices too allegedly, did not allow workers to work from home. Palladium Mall in Mumbai is supposedly open, even after the Maharashtra government’s directive to shut down all malls until March 31, 2020. However, the companies are yet to verify the above claims.