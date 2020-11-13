Mumbai, November 13: This year Diwali is different and we all know it. Celebrating the festival of lights amid the pandemic and by following several safety precautions is difficult. 2020 has not been easy on most of us, from the COVID-19 pandemic striking and the rising infection and death toll to the job losses due to months of lockdown. However, with the economy opening up, people have started seeing hope and the belief has become stronger that 'together we will overcome this phase".

Diwali, as an occasion, is a great opportunity for brands to reach out to their customers. This year too, brands across categories have churned out beautiful ads to spread joy amid the pandemic. From being emotional to spreading kindness, brands like Oppo, HP, Mankind pharma, Xiaomi, ID, Philips have managed to touch the right chords of the audience. Diwali & Lakshmi Puja 2020 Wishes: Best WhatsApp Stickers, HD Photos, Facebook Messages, SMS & GIF Images to Send Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Greetings.

However, Tanishq's Diwali ad was pulled back after facing criticism and following #BoycottTanishq started trending. The ad also had a beautiful message of avoiding firecrackers to celebrate the festival of light. Sadly the message was misinterpreted by a few and the ad was removed by the brand.

LatestLY has curated a list of few Diwali ads for you to see:

Oppo:

HP:

Mankind pharma:

Xiaomi:

ID:

Philips:

Vivo:

Kitkat:

Cadbury:

We hope these ads managed to bring a smile on your face. LatestLY wishes all our readers a very happy and a safe Diwali 2020.

