Doctor Couple From Bhusawal, Ashutosh Kelkar And Sujata Kelkar Playing Harmonica Delights Netizens, Videos Go Viral

Doctor Couple From Bhusawal, Ashutosh Kelkar And Sujata Kelkar (Photo Credits: Ashutosh Kelkar Facebook, YouTube)

Video of two doctors performing harmonica has impressed social media users. The medics Dr Ashutosh and Dr Sujata Kelkar are a couple with the same passion both professionally and otherwise. While at work they handle complicated health cases, at home they are lovers of music. Both play the harmonica and their talent have made them popular on social media. Two Chinese Medics Perform Ballet Outside Hospital to Celebrate Recovery of 6 Patients Suffering From Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Dr Ashutosh Kelkar is a surgeon and wife Sujata Kelkar is a gynaecologist. The couple resides in Bhusawal in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district where they work together. They are not only known on social media platforms, but also participate in harmonica events. The couple's harmonica duets are quite well known among audiences and sort after by internet fans.

Dr Ashutosh Kelkar and Dr Sujata Kelkar Play Harmonica Together:

The latest video of Dr Ashutosh and Dr Sujata Kelkar playing the harmonica seems to be posted on their anniversary. Dr Ashutosh Kelkar posted the video with a long note that reads, "I bring madness to the marriage but you balance it with sanity, bring cuteness & smear it with elegance, bring smiles & enhance it with eternal joy. I bring notes to harmonica music & you cover it up with perfect rhythm!"

Watch The Video Below:

Videos of them playing the harmonica often receive a lot of praises on social media. They seem to have quite a fan following on social media platforms. The comments section is filled with anniversary messages and words of praise for their talent. One comment reads, "Belated Very Very Happy Marriage Anniversary to Both of you Dear Ashutosh and Sujata. The song both of you have played is just befitting the occasion. Lots of love and Heartiest Congratulations." Another comment says, "Received your above video on Whatsapp from different groups."