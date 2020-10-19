Durga Puja 2020 is approaching us. As the festive week of Navratri 2020 kicks off, the devotees are looking forward to Durga Puja with great enthusiasm. This year, it will be different, especially for those staying away from their hometown. But artists unveiling the Maa Durga idols are redefining the festival for everyone. Artist Pallab Bhaumik’s ‘migrant’ Maa Durga idol has taken the internet by storm already. Now, there is this another Maa Durga idol, dressed as a doctor, a frontline warrior in the pandemic. The picture has earned enough praises. Even the Indian politician, Shashi Tharoor shared the picture of Maa Durga idol on Twitter, appreciating the artist’s amazing work. In this article, we will take a look at more pictures of Maa Durga idol, unveiled by artists for Durga Puja 2020 celebration.

Migrant Maa Durga Idol

Yes this is #Kolkata ❤️ To pay tribute to the migrant workers and their acute hardships, Kolkata Puja pandal replaces Durga idol with migrant mother .#DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/ct3aaiRhoL — Sashikant Jha 🇮🇳 (@SashikantJha2) October 17, 2020

The statue depicting goddess Durga as a migrant mother, carrying her child as a tribute to the struggles of thousands of migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic has created quite a talk on social media. People are all in praises of the artist Pallab Bhaumik, who was reportedly inspired by celebrated artist Bikash Bhattacharya. The idol of Maa Durga will be installed at Kolkata’s Barisha Club during the upcoming festival of joy.

Lives of Migrants

West Bengal: A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata depicts the lives of migrants during #COVID19 pandemic. "We wanted to portray the coming back home of the people of Bengal who were working outside the state, as coming back to their mother," says a member of the pandal association. pic.twitter.com/uwTXiRVhyb — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

The migrant workers have inspired another piece of artistry. The Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata depicts the lives of migrants during the pandemic. A member of the pandal association was quoted in ANI as saying, “We wanted to portray the coming back home of the people of Bengal who were working outside the state, as coming back to their mother.”

Maa Durga Mosaic Art

Maharashtra: A mosaic artist in Mumbai has created a 6-feet portrait of Goddess Durga using 31,000 push pins during #Navratri. "It took me 36 hours to create this mosaic art with the help of six people. I have used pins of six colours," says Chetan Raut, the mosaic artist. pic.twitter.com/pa7vetAphz — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

A mosaic artist in Mumbai has created a six-feet portrait of Goddess Durga. The creator, Chetan Raut, said that he used about 31,000 push pins to create the beautiful art. “It took me 36 hours to create this mosaic art with the help of six people. I have used pins of six colours,” he was quoted in ANI.

Maa Durga Slaying COVID-19 Virus

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

Another creativity from Kolkata. Maa Durga, being the frontline warrior, is depicted as a doctor and killing Mahisasura, depicted as COVID-19 virus. Instead of a Trishul, Maa Durga can be seen holding a giant injection as her weapon to kill the virus.

These are some of the beautiful creations by amazing artists across India. The pandemic has sure been hard on all of us, but it boosts our creativity. Yes, Durga Puja 2020 celebration will be the same as the previous years, but the creations are proof that the festive spirit will always remain alive.

