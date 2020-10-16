Kolkata, October 16: Durga Puja is just around the corner and people in Kolkata are eager to welcome Goddess Durga amid the coronavirus pandemic. The past few months have not been easy for us and more for the migrant labourers. The images of thousands of men, women and children walking through the highways, mile after mile, in a bid to return home during lockdown have an everlasting impact on our minds. This has been captured by artisans this year in Kolkata.

Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala, Kolkata has decided to replace the traditional idol of Durga this year with an idol of a migrant mother with a child on her hip. Not only Durga but her children SaraswatiLaxmi (Lokkhi) and Ganesha have also been replaced. The artiste for this idol is Pallab Bhowmick. Durga Puja 2020: Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 50,000 For Each Puja Committee in West Bengal, Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals Amid COVID-19.

Maa Durga as Migrant Worker With Her Children, View Pic

Pallab Bhowmick's Ma Durga for the Pujo this year, as a migrant worker with her children. Very evocative. pic.twitter.com/aAlJVI9XKO — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2020

According to a report on the Telegraph, the artisan who created this beautiful piece of art was quoted as saying, "The goddess is the woman who braved the scorching sun and hunger and penury along with her children. She is looking for food, water and some relief for her children".

