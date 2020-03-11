EasyJet Passenger Receives Major Burns After Crew Member Drops Hot Noodles on Her Shoulder!

Airplane crew member drops hot noodles on passenger (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Debby Rogers Facebook)

An Easy Jet passenger complained that one of the cabin crew members dropped pipping hot noodles on her shoulder burning her skin. The woman from Chippenham in Norfolk was flying home from Tenerife last month when she alleged that a crew member lost her grip and the noodles ended up on her. The passenger claims that the hot water went through layers of clothing and blistered her skin. Following the incident, Debby Rogers took to social media about the incident. Xiamen Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door For 'Fresh Air'! 4 Times Passengers Tried Opening Flight's Emergency Exit For Weird Reasons.

Posting a photo of her burns, she wrote, "Would love someone to reply to my correspondence with you via website form about this burn I received on February 19 when returning from Tenerife. It was caused by the boiling hot water in a pot noodle that a cabin crew member lose her grip of. This is through a chunky cardigan, which was ruined, and a short-sleeved blouse. An incident/accident form along with this photo was taken/completed by cabin crew while on the flight. Not at all happy with lack of response and customer care service." IndiGo Passenger Posts Harrowing Experience of How Pilot Threatened Her on Asking For Wheel-Chair For 75-Year-Old Mother; Read Viral Post.

Here is the EasyJet Passenger's Facebook Post:

EasyJet's customer service team got back to Debby saying that they replied late as they were busy due to the coronavirus. A member of the team wrote, "I’m so sorry to hear about this happening to you Debby. It can take up to 28 days for a response to your website form. Time taken to get back can be a bit longer due to the ongoing coronavirus. Someone will be in touch with you."

A spokesman for EasyJet said, "Our cabin crew immediately administered first aid and did everything they could to help Ms Rogers onboard. The safety of our passengers is always our highest priority and we take reports of any injuries seriously. We filed a safety report and will be in contact with Ms Rogers." EasyJet’s online menu includes a Mr Lee’s Chicken Laksa Noodle for £3 which is described as 'fragrant chicken curry rice noodles with coconut, cauliflower, green beans and turmeric.'