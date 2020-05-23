Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Images, Messages and Wishes Trend on Twitter As Muslims Prepare to Welcome Shawwal Month

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 is almost here, and we cannot keep our calm. The festive vibes are all across the world, with Muslims waiting patiently for the crescent moon to grace the night sky and end the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of Shawwal month in the Islamic calendar. Countries which would view the crescent on May 22, was supposed to celebrate the festival today, May 23. However, the Shawwal moon was reportedly not sighted by Muslims in any part of the world, which means, Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated this Sunday, May 24, 2020. This is why Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-ul-Fitr are trending on social media since morning, as netizens commemorate the end of Ramzan with Eid al-Fitr 2020 images, messages and wishes. New 5-Minute Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Arabic Mehandi Design Ideas to Apply on Hands at Home.

The festival of Eid is a significant celebration for Muslims across the world. Ending the month-long holy fasting period, they gear up to welcome another month, forgive the past mistakes of each other and celebrate the festival joyously. Eid 2020 celebrations this year will occur on May 24, in most parts of the country. Although this year’s observation is bound to be different because of the coronavirus outbreak, people will mark Eid al-Fitr 2020 at home. Offering prayers, wearing clean clothes and indulging into delicious traditional meals, is what people are going to do to celebrate Eid 2020 at home. Check out how netizens are sharing Eid al-Fitr 2020 messages, wishes and images preparing themselves to welcome the month of Shawwal. Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Messages, Greetings and SMS to Wish Everyone Eid Mubarak.

Check Tweets:

#EidUlFitr may Allah accept our good deeds in #Ramadan2020 Eid Mubarak to everyone — Sals (@salashimself) May 23, 2020

Eid Mubarak

Dear Muslumans from around the world,May Allah fill your life with joy, success & properity during this amazing occasion of Eidul Fidri. May Allah accept all our prayers & earnest implorations in the holy month of Ramadan. Wish you & your families a happy and joyful #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/weht8EFUU1 — Dhalin dharayo (@dhalin_dharayo) May 23, 2020

Yayi!

Eid al-Fitr is Here!

Eid at Home!

Getting ready for #EidUlFitr Normally my wife bakes delicious little cookies which are served to guest who come visit. This year like many families we will not be visiting or hosting for #EidUlFitr to celebrate the end of #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/f3g5rcOu7Q pic.twitter.com/BCdQYAnadS — Todd Winslow (@ToddWinslow1) May 23, 2020

As the holy month of Ramadan will be over soon, Muslims will offer prayer, seeking blessings for the world to heal sooner, so that life goes back to normalcy again. On the festival day of Eid 2020, more wishes and messages are going to surface, with people wishing each other on the joyous festival.