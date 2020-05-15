Elderly Woman Knits 'Knittingale Hospital' While Self-Isolating to Raise Money for NHS Workers, Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

Margaret Seaman and Her 'Knittingale Hospital' (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

The coronavirus pandemic has created a stir across nations. With the number of cases increasing every day, people are forced to stay indoors, restricting their movements and keeping their daily activities limited. The healthcare professionals are working round the clock during the pandemic, risking their lives, being the frontline workers. All those who provide medical care to patients, including nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, EMTs and many others are at a higher risk of becoming infected with coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To honour the medical professionals, an older woman channelled her crafting skills and beautifully knitted a hospital while in self-isolation to raise money for the National Health Services (NHS) in the United Kingdom. The video showing the 91-year-old and her creation have gone viral on social media, garnering praises from across the world. Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

The woman identified as Margaret Seaman has created the ‘Knittingale Hospital,’ paying tribute to the Nightingale Hospital created to treat COVID-19 patients in London. The knitted hospital includes wards, medical staff and patients. Self-isolating at her Norfolk home, the great-grandmother was exploring to find many possibilities to support her local hospitals. She thought she could knit and so she did. “I thought, well, I can knit, I've knitted the other things and raised money with them,” Seaman was quoted saying in reports. Prince Charles Expresses His Gratitude to NHS Workers in Frontline Fighting Coronavirus in a Heart-Warming Video.

Watch Video of Seaman and Her Creation:

Seamen have done quite incredible jobs in the past too. In order to raise money for local charities, she reportedly had knitted an entire Great Yarmouth seafront and the royal Norfolk home, Sandringham House. Isn’t she wonderful? Seeing the woman’s and her spirit, we all feel at least tad motivated to utilise our skills and help the COVID-19 warriors and those who are battling with the disease.