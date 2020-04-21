Prince Charles Expresses His Gratitude to NHS Workers in Frontline Fighting Coronavirus in a Heart-Warming Video

Prince Charles (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Prince of Wales released a video message where he paid tribute to the National Health Service (NHS) in the frontline battling against the deadly coronavirus that has gripped the world. Prince Charles, delivered a heart-warming speech praised communities and healthcare workers for pulling together during the crisis and also remembered those who lost their lives. The 71-year-old, who overcame COVID-19 last month, has officially opened a temporary field hospital in Cardiff. The Prince of Wales hailed the interim service, the Dragon’s Heart Hospital, as a “huge source of pride.” The video posted on the official Twitter handle the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, has reached thousands of the followers. Prince Charles, Who Was Tested Positive For Coronavirus, No Longer in Quarantine.

Speaking from his Birkhall home in Scotland, Prince Charles can be heard saying, “That this amazing undertaking should have been completed in such a short time is, rightly, a huge source of pride.” He added, “I simply want to add my voice to the tributes that have been paid to all those involved, from so many different walks of life, who have made this possible – the Welsh Government, the National Health Service trust, the planners, builders and technicians, the armed forces and, of course, the medical staff and volunteers who will be taking forward this hospital’s vital work.” Prince Charles Goes for ‘Namaste’ Instead of Handshake Amid Coronavirus Scare.

The Prince of Wales ended his speech with the words, “eu haberth nid a heibio,” Welsh for “their sacrifice shall not be forgotten,” as translated by Metro.

Watch Video:

The Prince of Wales today sent a message to mark the opening of Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, the Dragon’s Heart Hospital in Cardiff. This temporary facility is based in @principalitysta and will provide up to 2,000 additional beds to help Wales tackle the coronavirus pandemic. @CV_UHB pic.twitter.com/WjqKQm5Cci — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 20, 2020

Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig or the Dragon’s Heart Hospital is the largest and temporary hospital in Wales and second largest in the UK. It reportedly provides 2,000 additional beds for the COVID-19 patients. The patients will be treated in large tent-like structures and the hospitality boxes. Around 750 beds are on the pitch, with 250 on platforms around it. There is also on-site radiography, laboratories and a pharmacy.