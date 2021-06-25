New Delhi, June 25: A picture of a billboard purportedly showing that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated residents of the national capital after construction of a speed breaker is going viral on social media platforms. Several verified Twitter users, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, shared the picture in an apparent dig at Arvind Kejriwal for alleged excessive spending on advertisements. The fact, however, is the viral picture is edited. Sambit Patra’s Tweet With Edited Clip of Arvind Kejriwal Flagged by Twitter As ‘Manipulated Media’, AAP’s Manish Sisodia Says Will Take Legal Action Against BJP for Sharing ‘Doctored Video’.

The viral picture of the hoarding purportedly shows texts which read: "Congratulations! A speed breaker has been built near Sagarpur vegetable market." Also, there is a picture of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. BJP leaders Gaurav Bhatia and Swatantra Dev Singh and several others shared the photo and mocked Kejriwal for "big achievement". But, Google reverse image search revealed the truth behind the viral hoarding. Fact Check: Did Aam Aadmi Party's First List Include 21 Muslim Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020? Here's The Truth About Viral Tweet.

The banner was put up with a different text in November last year. The original text read: "Congratulations! Repairing work of road between Jakhira Golchakkar and Mundka Rohtak has begun." The viral image is actually an edited copy of the same banner with different text. Notably, Kejriwal was slammed for that banner as well. Below is a tweet as proof.

Original Photo of Billboard:

Banners of @ArvindKejriwal at every 15-20 meters. Congratulations for what? For repair work of road. Is he a CM or what? Only advertisement no work pic.twitter.com/GcgkBKdGrL — Prateek som (@Prateeksom2) November 8, 2020

Old Official Update on Repairing Work of Road Between Jakhira Golchakkar and Mundka Rohtak:

Many fall prey to the edited billboard photo because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been facing flak over expenditure on publicity via advertisements.

