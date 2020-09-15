Bizarre Alien Monster Spotted in Brazil's Bahia is Fake! Here's Fact Check To Know Truth About The Creepy Viral Video

The internet is home to some of the most interesting and fascinating stuff. And while we watch through different photos and videos each day, some of them are fake ones passed along to create more panic among people. A recent video going viral is of a really bizarre creature, that looks like a humongous spider with more like an alien face crawling across the streets. The video has been doing the rounds with different claims, some say it was spotted at Bahia in Brazil, others do not specify a location but an Arabic text reads, "eagerly waiting for 2021." Now, the creature does look bizarre but it does not really exist, it is an edited footage created by CGI artist "Shortest Blockbusters." Alien Creature With Human-Like Face Attacking Farmers in Rajasthan? Know Truth Behind Viral Picture.

The video montage of a strange creature has been doing the rounds from last few weeks. It has been shared on Twitter as a Tiktok video while some others have cut out the part and only shared it with captions like "waiting for 2021." The same video is also said to have been passed on with statements like a strange creature causing panic in the city of Ilhéus, in Bahia state of Brazil. But no such creature has been found or reported, it is a Computer-Generated Imagery. Fact Check: Bizarre-Looking Bird Caught Climbing Over Church in Italy? Know Truth About Fake Viral Video.

Check The Video on Twitter Here:

Here's a Claim About Spotted in Brazil:

A website in Brazil cleared out the doubts and claimed that there was no truth to it. We also found another tweet which revealed that the video was made by CGI artists and found it on their YouTube channel as well.

Check The Original Video Here:

Here's The Montage From The Park:

So both the above videos have been clubbed together to make a clip which is now going viral on social media. Although, it went viral more in Brazil it would not take long for it to be passed on your WhatsApp or Facebook feeds soon. So in case you come across it, you know that this is a fake and edited clip.

Fact check

Claim : Bizarre creature spotted in city of Ilhéus, in Bahia state of Brazil. Conclusion : It is an edited video clip with CGI creature. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).