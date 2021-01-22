Busty Bee Busted! Viral Pic of Asian Magumbo Hornet, Big-Boob Insect Invading North America is Fake, Here's The Truth

Social media may be the quickest way of getting your news updates online, but it often not the reliable one. Last year, it was the murder hornets and now if some online claims are to be believed, Asian Magumbo Hornets, another invasive species are invading North America. But what's surprised the internet about them is their "big boobs". A picture of the supposed Asian Magumbo Hornet has been doing the rounds but it a fake one. The picture shows prominent boobs on the bee and it has garnered some funny reactions instead of panic like the murder hornets. But while some may think of it as true, the big-boobed insect has been busted by fact-checkers, claiming that it is a photoshopped picture. Asian Giant Hornets, nicknamed Murder Hornets spotted first time in the US had caused panic because of their sting killing people.

A lot of Twitter users are currently sharing the picture of supposed Asian Magumbo Hornets, that are taking over North America. But there is not a single news source that confirms their presence, or even gives more information about this bug. The "new invasive species" is also getting a lot of puns and jokes because of its big boobs in the picture that is doing the rounds. Twitter user Neon Leon (@Thegoryend) shared the picture and it has got over 46,000 likes, 18,000 retweets and comments about the distinct boobs. 2020 Fact Checked! Mukesh Ambani Suffering From Cancer, Virus in Good Morning Pictures on WhatsApp, Vladimir Putin Released 800 Lions on Russian Streets - 7 Fake News That Went Viral This Year.

Check The Viral Pic of Asian Magumbo Hornet:

A new invasive species of hornet has been spotted across North America, the Asian Magumbo Hornet. pic.twitter.com/Scn8DNJqZ7 — Neon Leon (@Thegoryend) January 20, 2021

Calling it The Cardi Bee:

However, a reverse search of the image, pointed out that it is an old picture from 2018, a part of a photoshop battle. The original picture called "Wasp on the Window" was posted on Reddit.

Here's The Original Pic:

In the comments, you will see various users photoshopping the bee. The picture with the big boobs is also a result of the same. Fact-checker site Snopes, spoke to a curatorial assistant from Dept. of Entomology who confirmed the species. So it does exist, but definitely does not have the busty form. Also, it is not known if "invading" would be a right term to use.





