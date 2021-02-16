Cabinet Has Approved Land Lease Policy for Sale of CONCOR? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, February 16: A post on Twitter by a prominent news channel, claiming that the Union Cabinet has approved the Land Lease Policy to hasten the sale of the Container Corporation (Concor) is being widely read and retweeted on the social media. Container Corporation of India Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking which is governed by the Ministry of Railways. The tweet claims, 'Cabinet has approved the Land Lease Policy to hasten the sale of CONCOR.' Devendra Kula Vellalar community to be Delisted from Schedule Caste? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News Report.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau has found out that the claim made in the tweet is baseless. PIB issued a clarification stating that no such policy of leasing or licensing by the Ministry of Railways has been approved by the Cabinet in respect of the Container Corporation. Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post.

Fact Check by PIB:

Claim: A tweet claims that #Cabinet approved the Land Lease Policy to hasten the sale of Container Corporation (Concor).#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Baseless. No policy of lease/license by Ministry of Railways has been approved by the Cabinet in respect of CONCOR. pic.twitter.com/i6R4m9djxM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 15, 2021

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the general public regarding false and misleading information. People have been warned against such claims. It has been advised the people verify such information with the relevant public undertakings. People should rely upon official government notifications and releases for information.

